Running on Ice: Cold chain solutions for pets

All thawed out

(Photo: LinkedIn)

Hydropac has developed a solution to a problem that I had no idea existed. That problem is preserving and maintaining the freshness of pet food. As a longtime server of kibble to my dogs, I had no idea there were challenges with keeping refrigerated pet foods safe. I assumed it was a similar process to that of meal kit deliveries for humans.

The new Hydropac ice packs are changing the traditional ice pack model. These new packages use a two-layer material that is sealed on all four sides. The design allows for multiple internal pockets within each ice pack, which gives more precise control over dimensions and ensures consistent chilling throughout the container as the box moves in transport.

According to a Packaging Gateway article, the new advantages for these ice packs are “Enhanced insulation, extended cooling duration and superior leak resistance: these ice packs boast a burst strength exceeding 200kg.”

Temperature Checks

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Moving into the acquisition side of the world, fulfillment provider Stord announced recently it has acquired ProPack Logistics to strengthen its temperature-controlled and last-mile shipping services. Through this acquisition, Stord will now be able to expand cross-border offerings between the U.S. and Canada.