Running on Ice: Lineage grows and Thanksgiving food gets weird

All thawed out

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Another month, another expansion for Lineage. Following the largest IPO of the year, the cold chain giant celebrated the opening of its fully automated cold storage warehouse in Hazle Township, Pennsylvania. The new warehouse joins the 80-plus facilities in the network of automated warehouses.

The new facility is 386,000 square feet and includes about 85,000 pallet positions. It’s ideal for temperature-controlled food products. Lineage isn’t kidding when it says the warehouse is peak automation. The facility has automated cranes and rail-guided vehicles to store, move and retrieve products – not to mention the automated receiving process that speeds up unloading times while also improving accuracy.

“Finding solutions to problems in the food supply chain by using innovation is at the heart of everything we do at Lineage,” said Sudarsan Thattai, chief information officer and chief transformation officer. “To us, innovation is not just a buzzword but a driving force behind our efforts to create a better and stronger supply chain. The new fully automated Hazleton facility marks another significant addition to our automated network, furthering our purpose of delivering food safely and reliably to millions of families around the globe.”

Temperature checks

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Another week, another acquisition. This week Portabull Cold Storage acquired Portable Refrigeration Storage Inc. The companies both specialize in electric-powered temporary on-site cold storage units, and the acquisition welcomes Portabull to the Southeast.