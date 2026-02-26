RXO launches Middle Mile Solutions

Freight broker RXO has launched Middle Mile Solutions, a new service designed to connect the first, middle and last miles of the supply chain. The offering provides shippers with a single-source, “dock-to-door” solution, bridging the gap between factories and final destinations.

“Supply chains are often fragmented, leaving shippers to manage tedious manual processes and disconnected providers,” said Demetri Venetis, president of freight forwarding at RXO. “With Middle Mile Solutions, we’re closing the loop.”

The service leverages RXO’s (NYSE: RXO) network of carriers and national hubs, eliminating the need for shippers to contract with multiple vendors. Dry van service will move freight in bulk from pool points to distribution centers and warehouses. Customers will benefit from improved inventory positioning without having to invest in their own infrastructure.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based 3PL will also provide value-added services like warehousing, transloading, kitting, assembly and pick-and-pack, in addition to its specialized delivery and reverse logistics capabilities.