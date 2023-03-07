Watch Now


Ryder sells Miami headquarters campus

Company to look for smaller HQ, will remain in South Florida

Mark Solomon
Ryder has sold its corporate campus in Miami. (Photo: Business Wire)

Transport and logistics giant Ryder System Inc. said late Tuesday that it has sold its 249,000-square-foot Miami headquarters campus, where it has been located since 2005, to real estate company Bridge Industrial for $42.1 million.

Ryder (NYSE: R) will remain headquartered in Miami-Dade County, where it has been based since its founding by Jim Ryder in 1933. It will lease back its current facility, located on 16.8 acres, for up to 12 months while it looks for new facilities in the Miami-Coral Gables area.

Ryder employs 48,000 workers across North America. However, the Miami location is home to just 800 employees, Ryder said. Many of those workers have worked remotely or in a hybrid-work capacity since March 2020.

“Like many companies post-pandemic, we determined we needed much less office space than we were utilizing at our headquarters building,” said Chairman and CEO Robert Sanchez in a statement. “We were pleased with the current location of our headquarters office, but with the vacant space in the building and the very attractive rates for a buyer to move in or redevelop the site, we knew selling and downsizing was the right decision to make.”

JLL Capital Partners (NYSE: JLL) represented Ryder in the transaction.

In January, Ryder announced it would lay off hundreds of employees after losing work at an Applied Materials semiconductor plant in Austin, Texas, according to a notice sent to state officials.


The logistics and transportation provider said it would cut 801 jobs by March 31 and expects its operations at the plant will be closed permanently.

The job cuts are “due to a customer’s changing business needs,” Anne M. Hendricks, a spokeswoman for Ryder, told FreightWaves at the time.

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.