Ryder to close California distribution center

Ryder System announced it is permanently closing the company’s operation in Tracy, California, and will eliminate 132 jobs by Dec. 6.

Ryder did not provide a reason for the closure. The Ryder facility in Tracy was part of a distribution operation for PepsiCo, according to a filing with the California Economic Development Department.

“We are writing to inform you of the anticipated plant closing/cessation of Ryder’s operations at the PepsiCo site located at 1565 N. MacArthur Drive,” Ryder said in its letter. “While Ryder is committed to retaining as many employees as possible, please be aware that a new operator is assuming and will be continuing the operations at the [Tracy] site.”

Miami-based Ryder is a transportation and supply chain management company that manages a fleet of 240,600 commercial vehicles and operates 319 facilities with 50 million square feet of warehouse space.

Ryder employs 36,100 people, with operations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the U.K.

