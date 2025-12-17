Sacramento facility headlines latest Yellow Corp. terminal sales

A federal bankruptcy court in Delaware has approved purchase agreements for three of defunct Yellow Corp.’s terminals valued at $4 million. The former less-than-truckload carrier’s 35-door facility in West Sacramento, California sold for $3.4 million.

The other locations include a 10-door terminal in Monroe, Louisiana ($295,000) and a 17-door service center in LaGrange, Georgia ($275,000).

Crown Enterprises, the real estate arm of LTL carrier Central Transport, bought the Monroe location. Court filings show the group has acquired 12 locations for $93 million since the auctions began two years ago.

The other buyers appear to be real estate investment firms. All three of the locations were properties owned by Yellow.