Saia reboots LinkEx as Saia Logistics

Less-than-truckload carrier Saia announced Thursday that its LinkEx logistics unit has been rebranded as Saia Logistics.
The Johns Creek, Georgia-based company’s logistics business primarily provides non-asset-based truckload and expedited services. The unit accounted for less than 3% of Saia’s 2024 annual revenue of $3.2 billion.
“Unifying our logistics services fully under the Saia brand helps customers better understand the breadth of solutions we offer,” said Ray Ramu, Saia chief customer officer, in a news release.
The change is “brand alignment only” and does not impact ownership, jobs or the day-to-day operations. Current customer contracts will not change either.
LinkEx has been part of Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) for over a decade, working closely with its LTL staff.
“For our customers and our teams, this is really about clarity and connection,” said David Miller, Saia Logistics vice president and general manager. “We’ve been working side by side with Saia for years. Operating as Saia Logistics better reflects how we serve customers without changing the service or relationships they’ve come to know and trust.”
Saia will report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 10 before the market opens.