Saia reboots LinkEx as Saia Logistics

Less-than-truckload carrier Saia announced Thursday that its LinkEx logistics unit has been rebranded as Saia Logistics.

The Johns Creek, Georgia-based company’s logistics business primarily provides non-asset-based truckload and expedited services. The unit accounted for less than 3% of Saia’s 2024 annual revenue of $3.2 billion.

“Unifying our logistics services fully under the Saia brand helps customers better understand the breadth of solutions we offer,” said Ray Ramu, Saia chief customer officer, in a news release.

The change is “brand alignment only” and does not impact ownership, jobs or the day-to-day operations. Current customer contracts will not change either.