  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
BusinessFreightWaves LIVE: Events PodcastNewsTrucking

Sales & Marketing recap: How to use TikTok for freight marketing

‘In freight there’s a lot of material that you can cover,’ says co-founder of New Norml Media

Photo of Alyssa Sporrer Alyssa SporrerWednesday, January 19, 2022
1 minute read
The Sales & Marketing Summit dove into using social media platforms such as TikTok to gain an audience.
(Photo: FreightWaves)

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Sales & Marketing Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Using TikTok in 2022 sales and marketing campaigns

DETAILS: Social media content creators Luke Kostka and Blythe Brumleve, founder and host at Digital Dispatch, chat about how to get started on platforms like TikTok, gain traction and keep it from becoming overwhelming.

SPEAKER: Kostka is the co-founder and creative director at New Norml Media.

BIO: Kostka’s content creation and production studio, New Norml Media, focuses on using a brand’s genuine personality. He is also a creative director for the digital marketing community AdLeaks, which has more than 250,000 followers.

KEY QUOTES FROM KOSTKA:

“I think that social media is really just an extension of how we live as humans, so there’s no reason why we should leave any of ourselves out.”

“Whatever you do, don’t be that person on TikTok that just sprays and prays. They just start recording and they don’t know exactly what they’re recording. Before you start your TikTok or before you start your social media platform, make sure that you have a goal in mind and then make sure you figure out something that people feel like they need to see.”

“See what people in your industry are doing. In freight there’s a lot of material that you can cover.”

“I would not start a TikTok if I was going after a retirement community because they won’t be on it.”

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Alyssa Sporrer.

F3 chat: Has technology improved the supply chain?

The intersection of marketing and sustainability in media

Fashion supply chains could be going green

GSCW chat recap: Building a niche influence on social media

Tags
Photo of Alyssa Sporrer Alyssa SporrerWednesday, January 19, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of Alyssa Sporrer

Alyssa Sporrer

Alyssa is a staff writer at FreightWaves, covering sustainability news in the freight and supply chain industry, from low-carbon fuels to social sustainability, emissions & more. She graduated from Iowa State University with a double major in Marketing and Environmental Studies. She is passionate about all things environmental and enjoys outdoor activities such as skiing, ultimate frisbee, hiking, and soccer.
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

To continue reading, please log into your FreightWaves account below

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.