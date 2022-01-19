Sales & Marketing recap: How to use TikTok for freight marketing

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Sales & Marketing Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Using TikTok in 2022 sales and marketing campaigns

DETAILS: Social media content creators Luke Kostka and Blythe Brumleve, founder and host at Digital Dispatch, chat about how to get started on platforms like TikTok, gain traction and keep it from becoming overwhelming.

SPEAKER: Kostka is the co-founder and creative director at New Norml Media.

BIO: Kostka’s content creation and production studio, New Norml Media, focuses on using a brand’s genuine personality. He is also a creative director for the digital marketing community AdLeaks, which has more than 250,000 followers.

KEY QUOTES FROM KOSTKA:

“I think that social media is really just an extension of how we live as humans, so there’s no reason why we should leave any of ourselves out.”

“Whatever you do, don’t be that person on TikTok that just sprays and prays. They just start recording and they don’t know exactly what they’re recording. Before you start your TikTok or before you start your social media platform, make sure that you have a goal in mind and then make sure you figure out something that people feel like they need to see.”

“See what people in your industry are doing. In freight there’s a lot of material that you can cover.”

“I would not start a TikTok if I was going after a retirement community because they won’t be on it.”

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Alyssa Sporrer.

Related Stories:

F3 chat: Has technology improved the supply chain?

The intersection of marketing and sustainability in media

Fashion supply chains could be going green

GSCW chat recap: Building a niche influence on social media