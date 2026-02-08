Samsara unveils AI-powered Coach, promising to radically reduce truck accidents

Fleet management technology company Samsara has launched Coach, an AI-powered coaching system designed to deliver personalized, real-time guidance to commercial drivers. The product, which will be unveiled during Super Bowl LX with a commercial featuring NASCAR champion Jesse Love, represents the company’s most ambitious effort yet to reduce the roughly 40,000 traffic fatalities that occur annually in the United States.

The system builds on Samsara’s existing platform of in-vehicle cameras and sensors that monitor driver behavior. For nearly a decade, the company has deployed dual-facing dash cams that use artificial intelligence to detect more than 50 specific behaviors—from following distance and mobile phone usage to drowsiness—logging events and uploading them to a central database. Coach takes this foundation and adds a layer of generative AI that analyzes patterns across the data to provide nuanced, individualized feedback.

“Our safety product’s sole objective is to prevent crashes. Ninety percent of crashes are caused by human error,” said Johan Land, Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering for Safety and AI at Samsara. “The path toward preventing accidents is to help humans improve and help drivers become safer. That’s the name of the game–that’s the whole game.”

Land drew a direct comparison between professional driving and elite athletics, noting that while coaching has become a sophisticated science in sports, where a player might receive upwards of 100 coaching moments during a training session, professional driving lacks similar support systems despite the life-or-death stakes involved.