Schneider announces leadership transition

Trucking industry stalwart Schneider (NYSE: SNDR) revealed a strategic leadership shift on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, as part of its ongoing succession planning. Current President and CEO Mark Rourke will transition to Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors effective July 1, 2026, paving the way for Jim Filter, the company’s Executive Vice President and Group President of Transportation and Logistics, to assume the top executive role.
Rourke, who has helmed the company since 2019, has been credited with transformative initiatives, including expanding the Intermodal network, repositioning the Truckload division as a dominant Dedicated carrier through acquisitions and organic expansion, and advancing digital freight solutions in Logistics.
“Schneider’s strength has always been its ability to adapt and lead in a constantly changing environment, and I am proud of what we’ve accomplished together,” Rourke stated in the announcement. “Jim is absolutely the right person to lead Schneider moving forward. He is a proven leader who understands our business and our customers, and I am confident he will build on our momentum and lead Schneider into an even stronger future.”
Filter, 54, brings over 27 years of internal expertise to the CEO position. Joining Schneider in 1998 after serving in the United States Marine Corps, he has held progressively senior roles, including Division General Manager positions in Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Mexico Operations, and Intermodal. By 2022, he advanced to his current executive post, where he has overseen all operating segments, driving improvements in service quality, efficiency, and technology integration. Filter holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and an MBA from Wayne State University. He is slated for appointment to the Board of Directors following his CEO transition.
“I am honored to take the helm at Schneider and continue to build on the momentum Mark and our team have created,” Filter said. “Schneider is well positioned for significant growth, and I’m eager to lead our talented team in advancing our technology solutions, expanding our multimodal network, and driving operational growth and excellence to create enduring value for all stakeholders.”
The transition also includes a board adjustment: James Welch, who has served as Chairman since 2023 and a director since 2018, will become Lead Independent Director effective July 1, 2026. Welch praised Rourke’s contributions, noting, “Mark’s reputation for integrity and expertise has long been recognized by colleagues, customers, and industry peers alike. I’m confident that his leadership will provide continuity during this planned transition.”
Industry analysts view this as a seamless handoff, aligning with Schneider’s multi-year succession strategy to address evolving market demands, such as supply chain disruptions and the push for digitalization in freight. The storied orange trucks are celebrating 90 years in operation, offers a wide array of services including Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics, and Consulting.
This leadership transition plan speaks to Schneider’s commitment to long-term stability and innovation in a competitive trucking landscape marked by labor shortages, regulatory pressures, and economic fluctuations.