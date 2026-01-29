Schneider announces leadership transition

Trucking industry stalwart Schneider (NYSE: SNDR) revealed a strategic leadership shift on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, as part of its ongoing succession planning. Current President and CEO Mark Rourke will transition to Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors effective July 1, 2026, paving the way for Jim Filter, the company’s Executive Vice President and Group President of Transportation and Logistics, to assume the top executive role.

Rourke, who has helmed the company since 2019, has been credited with transformative initiatives, including expanding the Intermodal network, repositioning the Truckload division as a dominant Dedicated carrier through acquisitions and organic expansion, and advancing digital freight solutions in Logistics.

“Schneider’s strength has always been its ability to adapt and lead in a constantly changing environment, and I am proud of what we’ve accomplished together,” Rourke stated in the announcement. “Jim is absolutely the right person to lead Schneider moving forward. He is a proven leader who understands our business and our customers, and I am confident he will build on our momentum and lead Schneider into an even stronger future.”

Filter, 54, brings over 27 years of internal expertise to the CEO position. Joining Schneider in 1998 after serving in the United States Marine Corps, he has held progressively senior roles, including Division General Manager positions in Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Mexico Operations, and Intermodal. By 2022, he advanced to his current executive post, where he has overseen all operating segments, driving improvements in service quality, efficiency, and technology integration. Filter holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and an MBA from Wayne State University. He is slated for appointment to the Board of Directors following his CEO transition.