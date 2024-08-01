Schneider National sees “signs of market improvement” on the horizon

Schneider National officials said while they can’t predict if a freight market inflection will occur soon, the market is showing signs of improvement.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based truckload carrier reported adjusted earnings per share of 21 cents for the second quarter before the market opened Thursday.

The company’s second quarter adjusted earnings per share was 3 cents ahead of consensus estimates for the quarter, but down 53% from the same year-ago period.

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR) posted second quarter topline revenue of $1.31 billion, a 2% year-over-year decline compared to 2023, and missed Wall Street expectations of $1.37 billion in revenue.



