SCOTUS broker liability ruling a tailwind for Samsara’s safety platform

Just five days after the U.S. Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling in Montgomery v. Caribe Transport II, LLC, the pivotal case is already understood by Samsara (NYSE: IOT) as a significant tailwind for the fleet telematics and safety technology giant.

In an interview with FreightWaves, Samsara’s VP of Product Arpan Podduturi described the May 14 decision as ushering in “the start of a new chapter for the freight brokerage industry.” The 9-0 opinion written by Justice Amy Coney Barrett held that state-law negligent hiring and selection claims against freight brokers are not preempted by the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act (FAAAA). Because such claims fall under the statute’s safety exception, brokers (and potentially shippers and platforms) now face greater exposure when they select carriers with poor safety records.

The ruling puts “teeth” into long-standing calls for rigorous carrier vetting, Podduturi said. “The standards for vetting carriers have shifted,” he told FreightWaves. “They aren’t optional, they’re existential. Beyond the financial risk, it’s just the right thing to do. Every 13 minutes someone dies in a traffic accident.”

Yet for Samsara, whose Connected Operations Platform powers telematics, AI-enabled dashcams, ELD compliance, equipment monitoring, and driver coaching for fleets across North America, the decision does not trigger an immediate product pivot. Instead, Podduturi sees it reinforcing the company’s existing mission and accelerating market demand for the very tools it already offers.

“We’re figuring things out in real time as everything shakes out, but we don’t see a pivot at Samsara at all,” Poddituri said. The company’s focus remains on driving deeper implementation and adoption of its current full-stack safety suite. “People think of safety programs as a set of alerts, but that’s not true; alerts are necessary but insufficient. We’ve discovered that safety coaching is what really changes the culture, and when you change the culture, that’s when you get massive benefits.” Data from Samsara customers backs that up. Fleets that fully adopt the platform’s combination of real-time alerts, AI video safety, and coaching see crash rates drop by nearly 70 percent in aggregate over 30 months, according to internal results Podduturi cited. Incremental gains from alerts alone are meaningful, but it’s the compounding effect of the full stack that is truly transformative. Industry-wide, Samsara reports similar outcomes: customers using both telematics and video-based safety have seen crash rates fall by more than 60 percent in the first year, with broader AI safety tools pushing reductions closer to 75 percent. That performance is powered by an enormous data moat. Samsara’s devices log more than 100 billion miles of telematics data annually. The company is now positioning that dataset and the AI tools built on top of it as the foundation for a new era of objective, defensible carrier selection. “Moving from a world of subjective judgment to objective criteria… you have to tap into the data exhaust that these companies are generating,” Podduturi explained. “We built these devices to give you that data, those scores that are really objective.” AI can synthesize the information quickly, automating what once took brokers hours of manual digging into FMCSA ratings, violations, and driver qualifications. The result: scalable, high-level carrier benchmarking and risk scoring that helps brokers compare “carrier A to carrier Z” with crisp, auditable metrics. Post-Montgomery, Podduturi anticipates brokers and shippers will place a growing premium on demonstrably safe capacity. Carriers with strong safety programs—documented through coaching histories, alert responsiveness, and proactive risk mitigation—will be better positioned to win business. Brokers, in turn, will gain a more defensible record of “reasonable care” when selecting partners. “We do see it as a tailwind, absolutely,” he said. “[The decision] puts teeth into why safety is critical for carriers and brokers from a financial perspective. When you’re dealing with commercial freight, there aren’t just fender benders. Many of these accidents turn into these things that are much bigger in scope and liability.” Being proactive “better positions a carrier to win business, and gives brokers a more defensible position if they’re in a situation where they have to look at data and show they’ve made diligent decisions with respect to picking their partners.” While the ruling may spur new broker-facing features, such as enhanced risk insights or real-time vetting APIs, Podduturi emphasized that Samsara will prioritize customer adoption of what’s already built before racing into unproven territory. The platform already serves both motor carriers (helping them improve their own CSA scores and win more lanes) and intermediaries (providing the data brokers need for due diligence). Longer term, the decision will raise safety expectations for shippers and integrated platforms alike. Podduturi suggested that Samsara’s AI-driven coaching, automated compliance reporting, and ecosystem partnerships will evolve to meet those expectations, though he cautioned against unintended consequences such as over-reliance on any single data source or unintended market concentration. The case’s implications for Samsara are fairly clear: the Supreme Court has turned regulatory pressure into a powerful commercial incentive. In a market that will increasingly value verifiable safety over price alone, Samsara’s suite of hardware, software, and coaching tools stands ready to help carriers compete and brokers sleep at night. “Demonstrating that your own company as a carrier has a history of coaching, alerts, being proactive on safety—all of these things better position a carrier to win business,” Podduturi concluded. For brokers, the same data trail now offers something even more valuable in the post-Montgomery world: protection.