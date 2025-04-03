Senate adopts resolution to halt tariffs on Canadian imports

The U.S. Senate approved a bipartisan measure late Wednesday aimed at blocking tariffs on imported goods from Canada.
The resolution, adopted by a 51-48 vote, would terminate President Donald Trump’s Feb. 1 emergency declaration on fentanyl trafficking, which the White House used to issue duties on Canadian imports. Four Republicans joined all Democrats in the Senate in voting for the measure.
The resolution passed a few hours after Trump unveiled a broad tariff plan for all U.S. trade partners on what he has referred to as “Liberation Day.”
Trump’s plan includes a baseline 10% tariff on trade partners, as well as 25% tariffs on certain imported vehicles and auto parts arriving into the U.S. The plan also calls for a 34% tax on imports from China and 20% on the European Union, among others.
The U.S. currently has a 25% tariff on all goods from Canada, except products that fall under the United States-Mexico-Canada-Agreement. Energy and potash imports from Canada are tariffed at 10%, while a 25% levy on Canadian steel and aluminium remains in place.
The Senate’s resolution is seen as largely symbolic. To become law, it would have to be passed by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and then signed by Trump.
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., a co-sponsor of the resolution along with Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said Trump’s tariff war against Canada is bad for the economy.
Canada was ranked No. 2 for trade with the U.S. in 2024 at $761 billion, behind Mexico at $840 billion.
“We are richer because of trade with Canada, and so is Canada,” Paul said on Fox News on Wednesday. “There is no Canada versus the U.S.”