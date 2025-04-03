Senate adopts resolution to halt tariffs on Canadian imports

The U.S. Senate approved a bipartisan measure late Wednesday aimed at blocking tariffs on imported goods from Canada.

The resolution, adopted by a 51-48 vote, would terminate President Donald Trump’s Feb. 1 emergency declaration on fentanyl trafficking, which the White House used to issue duties on Canadian imports. Four Republicans joined all Democrats in the Senate in voting for the measure.

The resolution passed a few hours after Trump unveiled a broad tariff plan for all U.S. trade partners on what he has referred to as “Liberation Day.”

Trump’s plan includes a baseline 10% tariff on trade partners, as well as 25% tariffs on certain imported vehicles and auto parts arriving into the U.S. The plan also calls for a 34% tax on imports from China and 20% on the European Union, among others.



