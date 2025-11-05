Shares of largest US container line buoyed by tariff outlook

Matson, the largest U.S. ocean container carrier, saw its stock improve Wednesday as improved prospects for China shipping outweighed lower earnings in the fourth quarter.

The Honolulu-based company (NYSE: MATX) said net income of $134.7 million, or $4.24 per diluted share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $199.1 million, or $5.89 per diluted share, a year ago.

Consolidated revenue was $880.1 million compared with $962 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Matson’s shares were up more than 9% in intraday trading.