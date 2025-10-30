Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
American ShipperContainer ShippingMaritimeNewsTop Stories

U.S.-China port fees to be suspended amid trade talks

Punitive charges were aimed at reviving U.S. shipbuilding

Stuart Chirls
·
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The U.S. and China have suspended reciprocal port fees on each other's ships as part of ongoing bilateral trade agreement negotiations.
  • The U.S. initially imposed these fees in April, aiming to revive domestic shipbuilding by countering China's dominant maritime position, which it deemed achieved through unfair practices.
  • These fees, which went into effect on October 14, had already led to significant disruptions in global shipping, including re-routing and re-flagging of vessels.
  • Despite the one-year suspension, the U.S. affirmed its commitment to continue its strategy to restart domestic shipbuilding.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR
See a mistake? Contact us.

The United States and China have suspended costly fees on each other’s ships docking at their respective ports as negotiations continue on a new bilateral trade agreement.

Washington first announced the fees in April, a move the Trump administration said was aimed at reviving domestic shipbuilding. A U.S. investigation found that Beijing had leveraged unfair trade practices to achieve a dominant position in the global maritime sector.

The one-year break in port fees, which had gone into effect Oct. 14, came as President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met for trade talks this week in South Korea. No other details were released.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced the suspension of port fees to media aboard Air Force One, and that the U.S. would continue its strategy to restart shipbuilding.

Trump at the same time said that South Korea’s Hanwha conglomerate would build a nuclear submarine at its Philadelphia shipyard.

The U.S. port fees, which targeted ships built and operated by China, had led to significant changes in global shipping. Carriers modified schedules and reassigned vessels to avoid the fees, while others re-flagged some vessels and at least one placed orders for new tonnage for the first time with shipbuilders in India. 

Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

Related coverage:

Port Houston completes ship channel dredging amid environmental scrutiny

Ocean rates higher by double-digits as U.S. makes Asia trade progress

U.S. container ports putting pandemic in the rearview 

U.S. maritime revival a balancing act, says former FMC chairman

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.