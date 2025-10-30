U.S.-China port fees to be suspended amid trade talks

The United States and China have suspended costly fees on each other’s ships docking at their respective ports as negotiations continue on a new bilateral trade agreement.

Washington first announced the fees in April, a move the Trump administration said was aimed at reviving domestic shipbuilding. A U.S. investigation found that Beijing had leveraged unfair trade practices to achieve a dominant position in the global maritime sector.

The one-year break in port fees, which had gone into effect Oct. 14, came as President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met for trade talks this week in South Korea. No other details were released.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced the suspension of port fees to media aboard Air Force One, and that the U.S. would continue its strategy to restart shipbuilding.