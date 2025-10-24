U.S. container ports putting pandemic in the rearview 

Container ports in the United States continue to record an impressive recovery from the pandemic despite current headwinds, August data from the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association shows.

The West Coast’s Port of Los Angeles-Long Beach complex, the leading American container gateway, are focal points in the PMSA report.

In August, Los Angeles handled 504,514 inbound laden twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs), reflecting a 1% decrease compared to the previous year while marking a notable 15.3% increase over the pre-pandemic levels of August 2019. This indicates a robust recovery trajectory, albeit tempered by current economic conditions. Long Beach reported a similar pattern, managing 440,318 inbound loaded TEUs, down 3.6% from the previous year yet up 36.4% from the pre-pandemic benchmark.

The San Pedro Bay gateway handled a combined 944,832 inbound loads in August, a modest 2.2% dip from the same period a year ago. Despite these fluctuations, total container movements year-to-date at these ports saw a significant 19.9% increase compared to 2019, underscoring the resilience in container volume on continued strong consumer spending.