Tariffs, trade changes hit Port of Oakland volumes

The Port of Oakland handled 178,942 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) in September, off 6.6% year-over-year and 7% from August as market adjustments amid tariff uncertainty and shifting global trade flows overran typical seasonal trends.

Loaded imports totaled 75,716 TEUs, a decline of 7.9% from September 2024, while loaded exports reached 60,123 TEUs, down 2.2%.

Overall trade flows remained balanced on steady vessel calls and efficient terminal operations, port officials said in a release.

Year-to-date through September, Oakland marine terminals handled 1.72 million TEUs, ahead just 0.7% y/y. Loaded imports gained 1.6%, and full exports increased 0.5% despite tariff-related volatility in global markets.