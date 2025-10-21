Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Tariffs, trade changes hit Port of Oakland volumes

Import TEUs slide in September

Stuart Chirls
(Photo: Port of Oakland)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The Port of Oakland experienced a decline in September cargo volumes (TEUs) due to market adjustments amid tariff uncertainty and shippers frontloading cargo earlier in the year.
  • Both loaded imports and exports decreased in September, with agricultural products particularly affected by weaker overseas demand and tariff-related cost pressures.
  • Despite the monthly dip, the Port maintained slight year-to-date growth and demonstrated stability and resilience, avoiding steeper cargo drops seen by other West Coast ports and attracting larger vessels due to efficient operations.
The Port of Oakland handled 178,942 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) in September, off 6.6% year-over-year and 7% from August as market adjustments amid tariff uncertainty and shifting global trade flows overran typical seasonal trends.

Loaded imports totaled 75,716 TEUs, a decline of 7.9% from September 2024, while loaded exports reached 60,123 TEUs, down  2.2%.

Overall trade flows remained balanced on steady vessel calls and efficient terminal operations, port officials said in a release.

Year-to-date through September, Oakland marine terminals handled 1.72 million TEUs, ahead just 0.7% y/y. Loaded imports gained 1.6%, and full exports increased 0.5% despite tariff-related volatility in global markets.

The port saw 82 vessel calls in September compared with 90 a year ago. Average vessel utilization climbed to 2,193 TEUs per call, up 1.8%, a sign of continued deployment of larger ships and operational efficiency across terminals.

Oakland managed to avoid the steeper drops in cargo flows that other West Coast ports saw as carriers shifted services away from U.S. hubs to avoid port fees on Chinese-built ships that took effect earlier this month.

“While trade patterns are shifting in response to global tariff uncertainty, Oakland continues to demonstrate stability and resilience,” said Bryan Brandes, Port of Oakland maritime director, in the release. “We’re seeing larger ships and steady year-to-date growth, which reflects the confidence carriers and cargo owners have in Oakland’s long-term position as a key gateway for U.S. trade.”

September traffic was affected by frontloading earlier in the year as shippers raced to beat tariff deadlines. Shipments of agricultural and refrigerated products out of California felt the effects of weaker  overseas demand and cost pressures tied to tariffs.

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.