Asia-U.S. container rates rally

The uncertainty that has marked global ocean shipping so far this year struck again this past week –but that may signal a turn for the better for ocean carriers.

Container rates on the eastbound trans-Pacific posted increases, halting steady declines that have challenged lows from 2023.

Rates from Asia to U.S. West Coast ports increased 18% to $1,687 per forty foot equivalent unit, according to the new Freightos Baltic Index, while prices to the East Coast prices increased 2% to $3,071 per FEU.

There is more potential good news on the trade front, Levine said, after a recent run-up in political hostilities between China and the United States.