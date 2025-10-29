Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Ocean rates higher by double-digits as U.S. makes Asia trade progress

Trade war deescalation buoys trans-Pacific shipping outlook

Stuart Chirls
The Evergreen Ever Max at Garden City Terminal, Port of Savannah. (Photo: Georgia Ports Authority)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Trans-Pacific and Asia-North Europe container rates increased by 15-20% last week, reaching $2,000-$3,500 per FEU depending on the route, and are now significantly higher than pre-Red Sea crisis levels.
  • These rate increases were primarily sustained by carriers implementing general rate increases and managing capacity through increased blanked sailings amidst a seasonal lull.
  • While Red Sea volatility continues to impact shipping, optimism for future rate stability or potential adjustments is boosted by progress in regional trade deals and hopes for US-China trade de-escalation.
Container rates on trans-Pacific routes from Asia to the United States and Northern Europe improved by double-digits as negotiators made progress on regional trade deals.

Rates have “for the most part” maintained general rate increases from mid-October, analyst Freightos said in a weekly update, as carriers increased blanked sailings in an effort to balance capacity with lower demand during the seasonal lull.

“Trans-Pacific and Asia-North Europe rates increased 15% to 20% last week to about $2,000 per forty foot equivalent unit (FEU) to the West Coast, $3,500 per FEU to the East Coast and $2,270 per FEU to Europe,” said Freightos research chief Judah Levine. “Rates have stayed about level so far this week on these lanes, with Asia- Mediterranean prices easing about $100 per FEU.

Asia-U.S. West Coast prices increased 20% to $2,027 FEU, according to the Freightos Baltic Index, while Asia-North Europe prices increased 15% to $2,267 per FEU and Asia-Mediterranean rates gained 6% to $2,278 per FEU.

Rates are now “well above” levels from before the Red Sea crisis that began in October 2023, Levine said. November could bring more general rate increases from carriers although their staying power would likely depend on continued capacity management.

Hopes for a return by global carriers to the Red Sea-Suez Canal route were kept in check as the shaky ceasefire between Hamas and Israel was a reminder that the region remains volatile.   

Announcements of trade deals and frameworks for agreements boosted optimism that the U.S. and China could deescalate their trade war ahead of a meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea this week. Levine said that could include “an extension of tariff levels in place since the May truce – if not a reduction to a lower US baseline duties on China if fentanyl-related tariffs are adjusted – and a reconsideration of the recently introduced port call fees.”  

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.