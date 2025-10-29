Ocean rates higher by double-digits as U.S. makes Asia trade progress

Container rates on trans-Pacific routes from Asia to the United States and Northern Europe improved by double-digits as negotiators made progress on regional trade deals.

Rates have “for the most part” maintained general rate increases from mid-October, analyst Freightos said in a weekly update, as carriers increased blanked sailings in an effort to balance capacity with lower demand during the seasonal lull.

“Trans-Pacific and Asia-North Europe rates increased 15% to 20% last week to about $2,000 per forty foot equivalent unit (FEU) to the West Coast, $3,500 per FEU to the East Coast and $2,270 per FEU to Europe,” said Freightos research chief Judah Levine. “Rates have stayed about level so far this week on these lanes, with Asia- Mediterranean prices easing about $100 per FEU.

Asia-U.S. West Coast prices increased 20% to $2,027 FEU, according to the Freightos Baltic Index, while Asia-North Europe prices increased 15% to $2,267 per FEU and Asia-Mediterranean rates gained 6% to $2,278 per FEU.