ShipBob announces integration with customer platform Klaviyo

Omnichannel fulfillment platform ShipBob has announced an integration with customer platform Klaviyo. The direct integration will give joint customers of the companies a unified post-purchase and shipping experience, ShipBob said.

Klaviyo’s platform collect all of a company’s customer data as it is updated in real time and makes that information accessible in the same platform used for sending email and SMS messages. Integrated with ShipBob’s platform, the new offering will lead to new opportunities for customer engagement, ShipBob said.

“Providing a more transparent shipping experience helps brands significantly reduce order confusion and gain even greater customer trust,” said Dhruv Saxena, CEO of ShipBob. “For brands, especially in the e-commerce space who are looking for a more transparent shipping experience, the turnkey ShipBob-Klaviyo integration makes it easy to pull together all customer information.”

According to ShipBob, the integration includes enhanced personalization that provides more transparent and personalized communications related to order processing, fulfillment operations, carrier tracking and delivery with the ability to sync order and tracking information from ShipBob, directly into Klaviyo. It also offers real-time segmentation and automation to leverage live order, fulfillment and customer data to enrich new segments and create automated campaigns to contextualize each step leading up to the delivery of an order.

These new insights lead to higher levels of customer experience, the company said, allowing for brands to bridge the communication gap that often exists between order placement and the first fulfillment or shipping update. With this information, brands are able to send pre-fulfillment shipment status proactively to customers without them having to wait up to several days for the order to be scanned while in the carriers’ hands.

“Customer engagement directly affects customer retention and loyalty, and ShipBob is a company that completely aligns with that thinking,” said Rich Gardner, vice president of global partnerships at Klaviyo. “ShipBob’s integration with Klaviyo will offer customers outstanding communication throughout the entire shipping process, as this enhanced experience will allow brands to see every interaction users have all in one place. We’re happy ShipBob and Klaviyo are together to create this best-in-class integration.”

ShipBob has fulfillment centers in North America, Europe and Australia.

Click for more articles by Brian Straight.

