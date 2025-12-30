Short line operator rail R.J. Corman president Goss retires

R. J. Corman Railroad Co. announced that president Raymond Goss will retire as of Jan. 30, 2026.
Goss spent five decades in the rail industry and seven years leading Corman’s short line and switching operations, the company said in a release.
No successor was named.
“Ray has been an exceptional leader whose steady hand and deep industry knowledge have strengthened our short line operations and elevated our service standards. We are grateful for his dedication and wish him the very best in retirement,” said Justin Broyles, president and chief executive of parent R. J. Corman Railroad Group.
Based in Nicholasville, Ky., Corman operates 19 short line railroads in 11 states.
Prior to joining Corman in 2019, Goss held various leadership and operational roles at Genesee & Wyoming, Amtrak and Canadian Pacific. Under his leadership, the company expanded its network by acquiring six new lines. Goss also backed what the company said were transformative infrastructure improvements, securing federal grants to rehabilitate hundreds of miles of track, upgrade bridges, and modernize grade crossings. Under his tenure, the company’s short lines earned the Jake Safety Awards presented by the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association.
