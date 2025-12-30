Short line operator rail R.J. Corman president Goss retires

R. J. Corman Railroad Co. announced that president Raymond Goss will retire as of Jan. 30, 2026.

Goss spent five decades in the rail industry and seven years leading Corman’s short line and switching operations, the company said in a release.

Raymond Goss (Photo: R.J. Corman)

No successor was named.

“Ray has been an exceptional leader whose steady hand and deep industry knowledge have strengthened our short line operations and elevated our service standards. We are grateful for his dedication and wish him the very best in retirement,” said Justin Broyles, president and chief executive of parent R. J. Corman Railroad Group.