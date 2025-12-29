Newsletters Contact Us
GATX, Brookfield complete buy of Wells Fargo rail leasing

Joint venture acquires railcars, locomotives

Stuart Chirls
(Photo: GATX)
Key Takeaways:

  • GATX Corp. and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners have received all required regulatory clearances to acquire Wells Fargo's rail operating lease portfolio.
  • The transaction, closing around January 1st, includes a joint venture between GATX and Brookfield purchasing approximately 105,000 railcars for $4.4 billion.
  • Brookfield Infrastructure will also separately acquire an additional 23,000 railcars and 400 locomotives from Wells Fargo.
  • GATX will own 30% of the joint venture, manage the equipment across the transactions, and holds an option to eventually acquire 100% ownership.
GATX Corp. announced that it and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. have received all required regulatory clearances to complete the transaction to acquire Wells Fargo’s rail operating lease portfolio.

The transaction announced in May will be completed through a joint venture between GATX (NYSE: GATX) and Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP), the former said in a release, to close on or about Jan. 1.

The joint venture will purchase approximately 105,000 railcars for $4.4 billion; Brookfield, which owns short line operator Genesee & Wyoming, separately will acquire the Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) rail portfolio of approximately 23,000 cars and 400 locomotives, according to GATX.

Industry analysts estimate that since 2016 and the adoption of Precision Scheduled Railroading to maximize assets, Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) and CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) have idled or sold 1,500 locomotives and 30,000 railcars.

GATX will own 30% of the joint venture and manage equipment across the transactions. It has an option to eventually acquire 100% ownership of the joint venture.

Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.