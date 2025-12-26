Amtrak turns down ‘Transcontinental Chief’ proposal: Report

Amtrak has turned down a private company’s proposal for a transcontinental passenger train that would have also hauled vehicles on a 72-hour coast-to-coast schedule.

WPMT-TV reports that Amtrak said in a statement that it reviewed the proposal from AmeriStarRail and “found it to be lacking a fundamental business case to support its lofty proposal.”

Earlier this year, AmeriStarRail proposed partnering with Amtrak on a “Transcontinental Chief” train offering 72-hour service between New York and Los Angeles. The train, to launch in 2026, called for drive-aboard service for truckers and Auto Train features for passenger cars and other vehicles, including charter buses.

Under its plan, the new train would have replaced Amtrak’s Southwest Chief and Pennsylvanian using existing Amtrak equipment and freight cars from the TTX pool owned by railroads. Amtrak declined comment when the proposal was released.