STB asks comments on ‘completeness’ of rail merger application

Looking for something to do over the Christmas holiday? The Surface Transportation Board has a suggestion.

The rail regulator announced that comments on the completeness of that 7,000-page application are due by Monday, Dec. 29, 2025.

Because the application is classified as a major transaction under Board regulations, it must include substantial supporting information (detailed in the Board’s regulations at 49 C.F.R. part 1180).

We’ll help you start. While UP (NYSE: UNP) is acquiring NS (NYSE: NSC) for $85 billion, the STB is calling the transaction a merger.