STB asks comments on ‘completeness’ of rail merger application

Historic document runs 7,000 pages

Stuart Chirls
(Photo: UP)
Key Takeaways:

  • Union Pacific (UP) is proposing an $85 billion merger with Norfolk Southern (NS), which the Surface Transportation Board (STB) is reviewing.
  • The STB is currently accepting comments on the completeness of the 7,000-page merger application, with a deadline of December 29, 2025.
  • Railroads have until January 2 to respond to these comments, after which the STB will solicit public feedback on the merger itself if the application is accepted.
Looking for something to do over the Christmas holiday? The Surface Transportation Board has a suggestion.

The rail regulator announced that comments on the completeness of that 7,000-page application are due by Monday, Dec. 29, 2025.

Because the application is classified as a major transaction under Board regulations, it must include substantial supporting information (detailed in the Board’s regulations at 49 C.F.R. part 1180).

We’ll help you start. While UP (NYSE: UNP) is acquiring NS (NYSE: NSC) for $85 billion, the STB is calling the transaction a merger.

The railroads have an opportunity to respond to the comments until Jan. 2. Should the board accept the application, comments on the merger itself will be solicited at a later date.

For more information and to see the application, the board has posted a UP-NS Merger Resources Page.

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.