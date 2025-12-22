STB asks comments on ‘completeness’ of rail merger application

Looking for something to do over the Christmas holiday? The Surface Transportation Board has a suggestion.
The rail regulator announced that comments on the completeness of that 7,000-page application are due by Monday, Dec. 29, 2025.
Because the application is classified as a major transaction under Board regulations, it must include substantial supporting information (detailed in the Board’s regulations at 49 C.F.R. part 1180).
We’ll help you start. While UP (NYSE: UNP) is acquiring NS (NYSE: NSC) for $85 billion, the STB is calling the transaction a merger.
The railroads have an opportunity to respond to the comments until Jan. 2. Should the board accept the application, comments on the merger itself will be solicited at a later date.
For more information and to see the application, the board has posted a UP-NS Merger Resources Page.
Subscribe to FreightWaves’ Rail e-newsletter and get the latest insights on rail freight right in your inbox.
Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
Related coverage:
UP, NS: Merger will create 10,000 single-line service lanes, shift 105k truckloads to rail
BNSF CEO: Rail merger still a “significant threat” to economy, consumers
Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern file historic rail merger application