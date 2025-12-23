Newsletters Contact Us
NewsRailroad

North Shore unveils US semiquincentennial locomotive

Pennsylvania short line latest railroad to honor country’s anniversary

Stuart Chirls
·
(Photo: North Shore Railroad)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The North Shore Railroad Company (NSHR) has unveiled a specially painted locomotive, NSHR 2238, to commemorate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.
  • The SW-1500 locomotive, hand-painted by artist Pedro Reyes, features elaborate murals depicting American historical events and patriotic symbols like Washington crossing the Delaware, the Liberty Bell, and the Statue of Liberty.
  • The locomotive is slated to travel across North Shore's rail system in the coming year, providing opportunities for public viewing and tributes.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR
See a mistake? Contact us.

The North Shore Railroad Company is the latest rail carrier to unveil a semiquincentennial locomotive honoring the 250th anniversary of the  founding of the United States.

The Northampton, Pa.-based short line rolled out NSHR 2238 on Dec. 22, with company representatives observing the introduction came just days before the anniversary of George Washington and his troops crossing the Delaware River from Pennsylvania into New Jersey, in 1776.

The SW-1500, built by General Motors’ Electro-Motive Division in 1966, was hand-painted by local artist Pedro Reyes.

On one side a mural includes Washington crossing the Delaware River; the  Declaration of Independence and the Liberty Bell. The other side features a bald eagle flying over “amber waves of grain” by “purple mountains majesty”; the American flag; the Statue of Liberty and a foaming ocean, recalling lyrics from “God Bless America”.

Plans call for the locomotive to travel North Shore’s system for photo opportunities and tributes in the coming year.

Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

Related coverage:

STB asks comments on ‘completeness’ of rail merger application

UP, NS: Merger will create 10,000 single-line service lanes, shift 105k truckloads to rail

BNSF CEO: Rail merger still a “significant threat” to economy, consumers

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern file historic rail merger application

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.