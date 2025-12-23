North Shore unveils US semiquincentennial locomotive

The North Shore Railroad Company is the latest rail carrier to unveil a semiquincentennial locomotive honoring the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

The Northampton, Pa.-based short line rolled out NSHR 2238 on Dec. 22, with company representatives observing the introduction came just days before the anniversary of George Washington and his troops crossing the Delaware River from Pennsylvania into New Jersey, in 1776.

The SW-1500, built by General Motors’ Electro-Motive Division in 1966, was hand-painted by local artist Pedro Reyes.

On one side a mural includes Washington crossing the Delaware River; the Declaration of Independence and the Liberty Bell. The other side features a bald eagle flying over “amber waves of grain” by “purple mountains majesty”; the American flag; the Statue of Liberty and a foaming ocean, recalling lyrics from “God Bless America”.