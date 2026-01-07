Newsletters Contact Us
NewsRailroad

Short line rail company adds new PNW airport transload

Washington Eastern Railroad connects to BNSF

Stuart Chirls
·
(Photo: Jaguar Transport)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Jaguar Transport Holdings and Spokane International Airport have partnered to develop a new transload facility in Spokane, Washington.
  • The BNSF-Certified site, served by Jaguar's Washington Eastern Railroad, features 10,000 feet of track on 7 paved acres, including a bulk liquids transloading area.
  • Designated as a Foreign Trade Zone, the facility is strategically located near I-90 and the airport and can handle a wide variety of freight.
Jaguar Transport Holdings, LLC announced a partnership with Spokane (Wash.) International Airport on a new transload facility.

The transload will be served by Jaguar’s Washington Eastern Railroad, which interchanges with BNSF Railway (NYSE: BRK-B) and the national rail network, Jaguar Vice President Chris Richter said Wednesday in a LinkedIn post.

Richter said the BNSF-Certified Site features 10,000 feet of track – two loading tracks and one running track – on 7 paved acres, including a bulk liquids transloading area with spill containment. It has been designated as a Foreign Trade Zone and is located two miles from both I- 90 and the airport.

(Graphic: Jaguar Transport)

The site can handle an array of freight, from aviation and biodiesel fuel to municipal solid waste, lumber, metals, vehicles and liquefied petroleum gas transloads. 

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.