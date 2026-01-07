Short line rail company adds new PNW airport transload

Jaguar Transport Holdings, LLC announced a partnership with Spokane (Wash.) International Airport on a new transload facility.

The transload will be served by Jaguar’s Washington Eastern Railroad, which interchanges with BNSF Railway (NYSE: BRK-B) and the national rail network, Jaguar Vice President Chris Richter said Wednesday in a LinkedIn post.

Richter said the BNSF-Certified Site features 10,000 feet of track – two loading tracks and one running track – on 7 paved acres, including a bulk liquids transloading area with spill containment. It has been designated as a Foreign Trade Zone and is located two miles from both I- 90 and the airport.

(Graphic: Jaguar Transport)

The site can handle an array of freight, from aviation and biodiesel fuel to municipal solid waste, lumber, metals, vehicles and liquefied petroleum gas transloads.