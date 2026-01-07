New rule would make it easier for shippers to seek competing rail services

The Surface Transportation Board today proposed changes that would make it easier for shippers to seek freight services from a railroad that does not directly serve their locations.

The proposed repeal of federal regulations governing reciprocal switching comes after a federal court ruling in July that tossed out the STB’s 2024 rule that would have allowed shippers who suffer from inadequate rail service to gain access to a second railroad.

Reciprocal switching allows a shipper physically served by one railroad to access the services of a competing railroad for linehaul services. The local carrier moves railcars to an interchange point, for a fee. That way, so-called “captive” shippers get a second option so they can seek services and prices from more than one carrier.

“This proposal would embrace market forces, enable meaningful choice for American businesses as provided under the statutes, and eliminate regulatory barriers unnecessarily stifling rail competition,” said STB Chairman Patrick J. Fuchs, in a release. “By proposing to remove these regulations, the board would return to the text of statutes that advance excellence, entrepreneurship, and innovation to support economic growth and supply chain resilience.”

The proposal would repeal federal rules dating to deregulation of the railroads in the 1980s requiring shippers to demonstrate “anticompetitive conduct” on the part of railroads as they sought regulatory relief. Notably, the STB said it has never issued a service order under these regulations.