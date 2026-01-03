Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern defend completeness of merger application

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern defended their merger application as complete, and said federal regulators should reject the efforts, primarily by “competitors who will experience increased competition as a result of the merger,” to delay and prolong the merger process.

BNSF, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Canadian National, and CSX all have argued the Surface Transportation Board should reject the 6,692-page application as incomplete. They cite the absence of the complete merger agreement; a lack of analysis of potential mergers that could follow the transaction and incomplete examination of the merger’s impact on competition.

Union Pacific’s 36-page response addresses and dismisses the vast majority of those arguments. It characters many as “baseless,” “unsupported,” or “misguided.”

Generally, UP (NYSE: UNP) addresses the issues in one of three ways: It says it has provided the information in question and cites where it has done so; argues that the additional information sought by the other railroads exceeds STB requirements for the application; or asserts that the complaints deal with the merits of the merger, rather than the completeness of the application, and therefore are not appropriate for consideration at this point in the process.