Size of layoffs at Truckstop.com unknown

Load board company confirms restructuring to ‘build on momentum’

John Kingston
Truckstop.com has joined the list of logistics companies laying off workers. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Add Truckstop.com to the list of logistics companies implementing layoffs.

The specific size of the cutbacks at the load board provider are not known and were not disclosed by the company.

In response to a FreightWaves query on Thursday, a spokeswoman for Truckstop.com issued the following statement: 

“As a premier and trusted SaaS [software-as-service] provider to the freight transportation community, Truckstop is constantly working to find new ways to better serve its customers while keeping them at the forefront of everything we do. We are a growth company. Growth requires continuous improvement, evolution and change. This week we restructured our organization to allow us to operate more efficiently and deliver more customer value. We continue to build on our momentum and invest in areas of the business poised for even greater success and profitability.”

A check of the careers section of the Truckstop.com website shows only four open positions. Its fierce load board rival, DAT, listed 22 open job slots Thursday afternoon. 

The size of Truckstop.com is not known, but in November 2020 it was said to be more than 400 employees. 


Just in the first two months of the year, there have been layoffs in the logistics sector at Convoy, Amerijet, Arrival, Amazon (18,000 in total but with the drone unit experiencing “significant” job cutbacks), Ryder and Flexport. 

