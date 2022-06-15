Small Fleet keynote: ‘Get scrappy with where you’re finding loads’

This keynote recap is from FreightWaves’ Small Fleet & Owner-Operator Summit on Wednesday.

KEYNOTE TOPIC: Simple ways carriers can drive efficiencies in their operations.

DETAILS: Trucker Tools has more than 250,000 carriers on its platform. It was designed specifically to help those carriers mitigate their biggest challenges. Trucker Tools’ Kary Jablonski explains those challenges to FreightWaves’ Grace Sharkey, as well as how her company can help.

SPEAKER: Jablonski is the CEO of Trucker Tools.

BIO: Jablonski was promoted from COO to CEO in April. Prior to joining Trucker Tools in September 2021, Jablonski had advanced through operations, logistics and strategic planning roles with Uber in the U.S. and internationally. She also worked as a consultant with Deloitte.

KEY QUOTES FROM JABLONSKI:

“I think there’s three big issues that have bubbled up from our owner-operators and our small carriers, who make up the vast majority of our users on the Trucker Tools platform. One is around revenue growth — just where can you find loads and how do I continue to grow revenue?”

“Two is just current and future pricing and rate transparency. You know, there’s always kind of inclinations about where the spot market is heading. SONAR does a phenomenal job of giving carriers insight into where the markets might be heading. But it’s tough to get your hands on that information sometimes, and that is another big concern of the small carriers and owner-ops. And then three is just running a more efficient and really tight fleet or business right now. … Where can you cut costs? Where can you operate a little bit more efficiently to squeeze through these tough times?”

“Get scrappy with where you’re finding loads. … In times like this, it really behooves you to expand your resource pool and think about, where are the other places where I could be finding loads?”

“Taking advantage of technology that has emerged over the last couple of years … can really help at a time like this.”