Small Fleet & Owner-Operator Summit to address key industry issues

FreightWaves is hosting its annual Small Fleet & Owner-Operator Summit, a one-day virtual event designed to provide insights on improving operations and navigating the current market.

The summit kicks off at 9 a.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Lewie Pugh, executive vice president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, will deliver the keynote on what can be done to combat some of the most pressing challenges that owner-operators are currently facing.

Here are some of the other topics that will be covered:

Fueling business success through effective technology strategies

FreightWaves’ Grace Sharkey will sit down with Natarajan Subbiah, head of product at Uber Freight, to discuss how leveraging technology can improve decision-making, reduce costs and elevate customers’ experience. Subbiah also will describe how his company works with drivers to make sure available tech is making the right choices when it comes to moving freight.

Saving cost in market uncertainty

Todd Koca, founder, president and CEO of CrownSource, and Tyler Harden, chief product officer of TTN Fleet Solutions, will highlight ways fleets can save through maintenance and exclusive cost-saving programs.





A look into the truck parking problem

FreightWaves’ Kaylee Nix will talk with Evan Shelley, CEO of Truck Parking Club, about how the company is working to solve one of drivers’ most contentious problems: where to park their trucks.

Surviving a bear trucking market

In this chat, Sharkey will speak with carrier consultant Adam Wingfield to discuss various business strategies for surviving a bear trucking market. Wingfield will review ways to manage costs, how to build relationships for new business and what owner-operators can do to differentiate themselves from the competition.

Navigating the M&A landscape as a small carrier

The world of mergers and acquisitions can be incredibly complex, especially for smaller carriers. Spencer Tenney, president and CEO of the Tenney Group, will offer some insights into the current trends and developments in the M&A space, as well as key factors that potential buyers look for when considering an acquisition of a small carrier.

Leveling the playing field for small fleets

Grace Maher, chief operating officer of OTR Solutions, will review how small operations can level the playing field and how to compete in a down freight market.

How the freight recession is upending driver recruitment

Charles Gracey, president of Hot Seat Services, will explain how trucking companies are changing how they recruit, pay and retain drivers in 2023. He will also highlight a few “silver linings” where the industry is still flourishing and red flags for drivers to look out for when they consider joining a new fleet.

