  • ITVI.USA
    15,727.560
    -32.650
    -0.2%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.878
    -0.001
    0%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.980
    0.090
    0.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,684.290
    -33.790
    -0.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.900
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.600
    0.060
    1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.370
    0.080
    6.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.620
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    -0.040
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.060
    -0.040
    -1%
  • WAIT.USA
    129.000
    2.000
    1.6%
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Snowstorm returning to Rockies this week

Potential impacts for truckers on I-70

Tuesday, November 2, 2021
1 minute read
Cars, tractor-trailers and plow trucks on a snowy Colorado road.
(Photo: Colorado DOT)

Truckers will have to chain up the next couple of days in the Rockies as the next snowstorm cranks up.

Light to moderate snow began Monday night in high elevations from western Montana to northern Colorado and will get heavier Tuesday. Lower elevations have likely seen wet snow or a snow-rain mix, which will also intensify.

(Map: FreightWaves SONAR Critical Events and radar, Nov. 2, 2021, 8 a.m. ET. To learn more about FreightWaves SONAR, click here.)

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for north-central Colorado and areas south of Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming. Through midmorning Wednesday, look for snow totals 6 to 12 inches in places such as Columbine, Vail, Rabbit Ears Pass and Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado, as well as the Sierra Madre and Snowy Ranges in Wyoming.

Locally higher amounts are possible and the biggest accumulations will hit areas above 8,000 feet in elevation. Winds could produce blowing snow and reduced visibility in some spots, but whiteout conditions are not likely.

Areas of snow and rain from this storm could spread into the Plains, impacting parts of Nebraska, Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Major lane of concern

• Interstate 70 in Colorado from Dowds Junction to Silver Plume.

Other areas of snow

The NWS has also posted winter weather advisories in sections of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and northern lower Michigan. Up to 4 inches of lake-effect snow could pile up Tuesday in places like Grand Marais, Ironwood and Gaylord.

Major lane of concern

• Interstate 75 in Michigan from Grayling to just north of Gaylord.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

