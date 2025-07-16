Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Inside SONARIntermodalNewsSONAR

SONAR adds intermodal savings rates

Fuel-inclusive discounts shown for 63 lanes and two regional indices

Michael Baudendistel
·
Transcon and Local East average intermodal savings rates shown in blue and yellow, respectively. (Chart: SONAR)

Key Takeaways:

  • SONAR now includes intermodal savings rates, showing the percentage cost savings of using intermodal transport over truckload, factoring in fuel surcharges.
  • Data is available for a national average, 63 individual lanes, and two indices (Transcontinental and Local East).
  • The data targets shippers using dense corridors or long hauls where intermodal is a viable alternative to truckload, prioritizing lanes with sufficient data and intermodal density.
  • Indices provide a quick overview of savings; the Transcontinental Index focuses on Los Angeles outbound lanes, while the Local East Index covers competitive eastern US lanes, highlighting the impact of truckload market conditions on savings.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR

Building upon SONAR intermodal and dry van contract rate data already available in the platform, as of today, intermodal savings rates are now included in SONAR, as a national average, for 63 individual lanes, and two indices. 

The LA to Dallas lane is competitive between truckload and intermodal with a 9% average intermodal savings rate. That’s below the national average of 23%. (Chart: SONAR)

The intermodal savings rate is the percent savings that a shipper can expect to realize by using domestic rail intermodal rather than truckload. It is the calculated percent difference between rates that include fuel surcharges for both modes. The inclusivity of fuel surcharges is important because the greater fuel efficiency of intermodal is a significant component of the overall savings versus truckload. 

The new dataset primarily targets shippers that move freight in dense corridors and/or longer haul lanes where rail intermodal could potentially be a viable option over truckload. 

The 63 lanes chosen for the index are those with sufficient intermodal density to make intermodal a viable option for most shippers that can tolerate “truckload plus a day” service levels. The individual lanes were also selected on the basis of those where sufficient intermodal rate data is available.   

The Transcontinental Index displays the average intermodal savings of five dense intermodal lanes outbound from Los Angeles. The objective is to give importers a quick read on changes in rates to move goods to consumption centers after they are transloaded from international containers into 53’ domestic containers. Meanwhile, the Local East Index displays the average savings of nine lanes in the eastern one-third of the US. That grouping of lanes is intended to represent those that are highly competitive with dry van, and therefore, more influenced by truckload market conditions. Truckload contracts are often repriced more frequently than intermodal contracts, so a tightening in market conditions could cause the savings rate to rise, at least temporarily, all else being equal. 
For additional detail, see the Intermodal Savings Index Knowledge Center Article.

Michael Baudendistel

Mike Baudendistel is the Head of Intermodal Solutions at FreightWaves and author of The Stockout, focusing on the rail intermodal, CPG and retail industries. Prior to joining FreightWaves, Baudendistel served as a senior sell-side equity research analyst covering the publicly traded railroads, and companies that manufacture and lease railroad equipment, trucks, trailers, engines and components. His experience following the freight transportation industry also touched the truckload, Jones Act barge and domestic logistics industries. He is a CFA Charterholder.