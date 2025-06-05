SONAR debuts host of improvements to charts and data

Freight data platform SONAR released some new product updates this week geared at helping users take a more specific look at data comparisons in one easy location.

Lane-level rate data can now be overlaid onto all charts, giving users a granular view wherever they are working. Chart titles have been updated to display the corresponding View Symbol information for ease of understanding.

The Trade War Command Center is adding more insights with a direct integration of all trade war coverage from FreightWaves. SONAR users can access the latest trade and tariff news directly from the Command Center just by clicking the image at the bottom.



