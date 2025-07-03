SONAR releases lane-level seasonality comparison tool

SONAR has launched a new capability allowing users to search and visualize spot rates at the lane level and compare year-over-year seasonality directly within its charts. This enhancement to the high-frequency freight market intelligence platform aims to provide shippers, carriers, and brokers with critical insights for navigating the volatile transportation market.

The ability to track spot rates on specific lanes and analyze their seasonality offers several key advantages. Businesses can gain a clearer understanding of current market conditions, such as whether rates on a lane like Chicago to Dallas are spiking due to tight capacity or dropping due to oversupply. This visibility supports better negotiation with carriers and helps avoid overpaying. By comparing these rates year over year, users can identify seasonal patterns, such as predictable surges during peak holiday shipping in Q4 or lulls in early Q1, enabling more accurate budgeting and the ability to adjust shipping schedules to avoid costly periods.

This new feature strengthens procurement and negotiation strategies by helping users understand when rates are likely to dip or spike, allowing for more effective timing of negotiations with carriers. For instance, securing capacity before a known high-demand season can lock in lower rates. Carriers can also benefit by identifying high-demand lanes and seasons to strategically position assets or adjust pricing.

Furthermore, tracking spot rates on specific lanes provides a real-time pulse on market changes, enabling businesses to respond proactively to disruptions like port congestion or driver shortages. Year-over-year seasonality analysis adds a layer of risk mitigation by helping identify recurring patterns, such as rate spikes during hurricane season in certain regions, so businesses can plan contingencies.