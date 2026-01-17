Trucking rates have dropped 27% versus CPI

The U.S. trucking industry continues to face a harsh economic reality: spot rates have failed to keep pace with inflation, squeezing carrier margins and contributing to significant financial pressure on truckers nationwide.

Here’s a clear visual of the disconnect — spot trucking rates (via the SONAR National Truckload Index) overlaid against the Consumer Price Index (CPI):

Truckload spot rates (SONAR: NTI.USA) vs. CPI (SONAR: CPI.USA). Source: GoSONAR.com

Trucking rates have not kept up with up with inflation, (no surprise to anyone in the industry).



If trucking spot rates matched the growth in CPI since March 2020, trucking spot rates would be $.75/more per mile.



The national trucking spot rate is $2.75/mile. A CPI adjusted… pic.twitter.com/rESIxwCmZs — Craig Fuller 🛩🚛🚂⚓️ (@FreightAlley) January 17, 2026

As of mid-January 2026, national trucking spot rates are showing signs of strength following a late-2025 rally, with recent levels approaching multi-year highs (the National Truckload Index is at $2.75 per mile according to SONAR, inclusive of fuel).

However, if spot rates had simply matched the cumulative growth in CPI since March 2020 — before freight markets initially surged early in the pandemic — they would be significantly higher, closer to the equivalent of $3.50 per mile or more. That’s a substantial gap of roughly 27%.

This disparity isn’t abstract. It translates directly into real-world pain for owner-operators and small to mid-sized carriers, who bear the brunt of escalating operational costs. Fuel prices, truck maintenance, insurance, tires, driver wages, and regulatory compliance have all risen sharply since 2020, yet revenue per mile has not kept up. Many truckers are operating at breakeven or worse, with some exiting the industry entirely — a trend that has contributed to gradual capacity tightening observed in late 2025 and into early 2026.

The chart highlights the dramatic post-pandemic trajectory:

Spot rates peaked sharply in 2021–2022 amid supply chain chaos and booming demand.

They then collapsed through 2023 and much of 2024, bottoming out well below pre-pandemic adjusted levels.

Recent months have shown upward movement, with spot rates climbing through the 2025 holiday season and into early 2026, reaching multi-year highs driven by seasonal demand, winter weather disruptions, and tighter capacity.

Despite this late-2025 rally, the long-term picture remains clear: trucking has absorbed inflationary hits without corresponding rate increases. This has been exacerbated by a massive capacity glut in prior years, fueled by an influx of new entrants — including many drivers who may not meet the compliance standards expected of veteran American truckers from a decade ago.

Truckers are the backbone of American freight, yet too many are struggling because rates have not kept up with inflation. They deserve better — fair compensation that reflects the true cost of moving the nation’s goods.

As the industry enters 2026, several factors could influence whether this gap begins to close:

Ongoing FMCSA compliance enforcement, including crackdowns on training providers, non-compliant CDLs (e.g., language proficiency issues), and illegal practices, which could remove thousands of drivers and authorities from the market.

Years of difficult operating conditions, with carrier costs far outpacing trucking rates — obliterating balance sheets for many.

Continued capacity discipline among carriers.

Potential demand recovery in industrial and housing sectors.

Persistent regulatory pressures and rising equipment costs.

For now, the data speaks volumes. Shippers have benefited from years of suppressed rates, but that era appears to be ending as compliance actions and natural attrition put pressure on capacity.

With spot rates showing signs of life and a continued compliance crackdown, 2026 should offer a window for carriers to claw back years of lost profits. Shippers are advised to prepare budgets for a very different environment this year.