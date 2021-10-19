  • ITVI.USA
SPS Commerce, C.H. Robinson collaborate to boost LTL capacity for retailers

SPS customers can access more than 73,000 carriers in Robinson network with new integration

Photo of Brian Straight, managing editor, Modern Shipper Brian Straight, managing editor, Modern Shipper Follow on Twitter Tuesday, October 19, 2021
2 minutes read
SPS Commerce teams with CH Robinson for more LTL capacity for retailers
SPS Commerce is collaborating with C.H. Robinson to open up new LTL capacity to retailers in need of space to move goods this holiday season. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Retailers may get a bit of a reprieve from the tight trucking capacity this holiday season thanks to a new partnership between SPS Commerce and C.H. Robinson. At a minimum, the collaboration could open up additional capacity on LTL networks for retailers desperate to move goods to fulfill omnichannel sales.

“For this holiday season and into 2022, transportation marketplaces are going to be constrained, which is why we are leveraging our information advantage and investing in technology that can help businesses be as automated and efficient as possible,” said Chris O’Brien, chief commercial officer at C.H. Robinson. “We are joining forces with SPS and by connecting C.H. Robinson’s LTL network to SPS Commerce’s thousands of retail suppliers, we’ll alleviate some of the stress when it comes to being able to secure LTL transportation at market-competitive prices.”

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) provides a retail network for global companies, optimizing supply chain operations through data-driven insights.

The new Carrier Service LTL network connects SPS Commerce Fulfillment’s Carrier Service LTL service directly into C.H. Robinson’s Navisphere technology platform. The result is access to LTL capacity, rate visibility, and the opportunity to schedule pickups and book shipments on carriers within C.H. Robinson’s (NASDAQ: CHRW) network, which includes over 73,000 contract carriers.

LTL freight has increased 9.1% in 2021 over 2020 levels, thanks in large part to growth in e-commerce. A shortage of truck drivers is constraining capacity and driving up rates. The Carrier Service LTL solution improves transparency on rates and automatically generates bill-of-lading documents and shipping labels, as well as populating tracking details into the shipping notice, C.H. Robinson said.

“This level of automation streamlines what is an otherwise resource-intensive process which requires suppliers to review and select rates across many carrier portals, book shipments, and print labels and documentation. Our partnership with C.H. Robinson makes that process easier, faster and more efficient while at the same time unlocking seamless access to C.H. Robinson’s vast carrier network without ever leaving SPS Commerce Fulfillment,” explained Jim Frome, chief operating officer at SPS Commerce. “This new collaboration benefits suppliers during a challenging time and is the type of innovation that adds significant value to our customers.”

The service is available now through SPS Commerce.

Click for more articles by Brian Straight.

You may also like:

Drones are flying into weather data deserts. Can they be stopped?

Navigating COVID-19 shipping chaos: Finding capacity and servicing the customer

Need a warehouse? You may have to wait 9 months

Photo of Brian Straight, managing editor, Modern Shipper

Brian Straight, managing editor, Modern Shipper

Brian Straight leads FreightWaves' Modern Shipper brand as Managing Editor. A journalism graduate of the University of Rhode Island, he has covered everything from a presidential election, to professional sports and Little League baseball, and for more than 10 years has covered trucking and logistics. Before joining FreightWaves, he was previously responsible for the editorial quality and production of Fleet Owner magazine and fleetowner.com. Brian lives in Connecticut with his wife and two kids and spends his time coaching his son’s baseball team, golfing with his daughter, and pursuing his never-ending quest to become a professional bowler. You can reach him at bstraight@freightwaves.com.

