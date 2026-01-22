Startup airline Riyadh Air phases in cargo operations

Riyadh Air, a startup airline owned by Saudi Arabia’s PIF sovereign wealth fund, has established a cargo division to manage goods transport in the lower hold as it gears up to start flights for the general public this quarter.

The national carrier began daily service from Riyadh to London Heathrow airport in late October for employees, friends and family using a leased Boeing 787-9. On Wednesday, Riyadh Air said it has begun hauling shipments on those passenger flights. Management has previously said it needs at least three aircraft to sell tickets to the public. The company has firm orders for more than 120 aircraft, including 39 787-9s and 25 Airbus A350-1000 widebody aircraft.

Riyadh Air said it is now transporting a wide range of products, including textiles, fresh flowers, seafood, tea, and coffee.

International airlines almost universally sell excess belly capacity to businesses that need to move products to other facilities or customers in other markets.