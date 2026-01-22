Newsletters Contact Us
Startup airline Riyadh Air phases in cargo operations

Saudi Arabia-based carrier has plans to grow large international network

Eric Kulisch
·
A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner from Riyadh Air on the airport tarmac during the Paris Air Show. Le Bourget, France, June 16, 2025. (Photo: Shutterstock/VanderWolf Images)

Riyadh Air, a startup airline owned by Saudi Arabia’s PIF sovereign wealth fund, has established a cargo division to manage goods transport in the lower hold as it gears up to start flights for the general public this quarter.

The national carrier began daily service from Riyadh to London Heathrow airport in late October for employees, friends and family using a leased Boeing 787-9. On Wednesday, Riyadh Air said it has begun hauling shipments on those passenger flights. Management has previously said it needs at least three aircraft to sell tickets to the public. The company has firm orders for more than 120 aircraft, including 39 787-9s and 25 Airbus A350-1000 widebody aircraft. 

Riyadh Air said it is now transporting a wide range of products, including textiles, fresh flowers, seafood, tea, and coffee. 

International airlines almost universally sell excess belly capacity to businesses that need to move products to other facilities or customers in other markets. 

“Riyadh Cargo has been built with a clear focus on operational discipline, reliability, and long-term scalability,” said Pravin Singh, global head of cargo, in a news release. “Launching within a live environment allows us to test, learn, and continuously refine how we operate, while delivering real value to our customers from the get-go. The launch of the brand is a foundational step in building a cargo business that grows alongside our network expansion and supports Saudi Arabia’s broader logistics ambitions.”

Riyadh Cargo said it has adopted a cargo management system from Champ’s that provides centralized airwaybill control, enhanced shipment tracking and decision-making tools that can support future volume and network growth. Shipping containers will have tracking devices to enable shipment visibility and real-time monitoring so customers can manage product flow. 

Riyadh Cargo last year engaged Singapore-based SATS to handle cargo transfers at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, with future support extending to airports in Dammam and Jeddah. 

Riyadh Air has set a target of reaching more than 100 destinations by 2030. 

Saudi Arabia has identified tourism and logistics as key focus areas of its economic diversification strategy in which the government is investing hundreds of billions of dollars. Riyadh Air is being created even though the nation of 35 million people already has Saudia as a flag carrier.  

Eric Kulisch

