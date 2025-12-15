States unite to defend road safety in Supreme Court case

(The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates.)

In a major legal battle at the U.S. Supreme Court, 29 states plus the District of Columbia have joined forces to support a truck accident victim. Their amicus or “friend of the court” brief argues that federal law shouldn’t override state rules on holding companies accountable for careless hiring in the trucking industry. The case, Montgomery v. Caribe Transport II, LLC, could reshape how states protect drivers on the road. Let’s break it down.

The Crash That Started It All

The story begins with a serious accident in Illinois. Shawn Montgomery was hit by a tractor-trailer driven by an employee of Caribe Transport, LLC. Montgomery sued the driver and the trucking company, but he also targeted C.H. Robinson Worldwide, the broker that hired the trucking firm. Under Illinois law, Montgomery claimed the broker was negligent for choosing an “unfit” carrier, one with a poor safety record. A federal district court and the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against Montgomery. They said a 1994 federal law, the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act (often called the F4A), “preempts” or blocks state laws like this. The law aims to deregulate trucking to make shipping cheaper and faster, but it includes a clause that bars states from making rules “related to” brokers’ services. The courts decided Montgomery’s lawsuit fell under that ban. Montgomery has asked the Supreme Court to review the decision, and they agreed to hear the case. This is where the states come in.

What the States Are Saying

Led by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, the brief argues that the lower courts got it wrong. The states say Congress never meant to wipe out traditional state tort laws, rules that let people sue for harm caused by negligence. Here’s the core of their case: