STB issues draft environmental statement on proposed border crossing railroad

WASHINGTON — The Surface Transportation Board’s Office of Environmental Analysis on Friday issued a Draft Environmental Impact Statement for Green Eagle Railroad’s proposed construction and operation of a 1.3-mile rail line and border crossing in Eagle Pass, Texas.

The draft reviews two potential routes for the line, which was proposed in December 2023, as well as a “no build” alternative.

Green Eagle Railroad, a subsidiary of Puerto Verde Holdings, aims to build a 19.12-mile secure cross-border corridor that includes 1.335 miles of double track between Union Pacific’s Clark’s Park Yard and a new double-track span over the Rio Grande, followed by a 17.79-mile single-track line to Ferromex’s Rio Escondido Yard in Piedras Negras, Mexico. (See Second rail bridge proposed for Eagle Pass, Trains News Wire, Dec. 15, 2023.]

The corridor would be fenced, include customs processing facilities and have no grade crossings because it would bypass the urban centers of Eagle Pass and Piedras Negras.



