STB to scrutinize NS bid to control Norfolk & Portsmouth Belt Line

WASHINGTON — The Surface Transportation Board will take a closer look at Norfolk Southern’s proposal to officially control Virginia terminal railroad Norfolk & Portsmouth Belt Line.

CSX had asked the board to review competition issues involving NS and NPBL.

CSX and NS have been locked in a legal dispute over the NPBL for six years. NS has controlled the 36-mile NPBL since 1982 by virtue of its 57% ownership stake; CSX owns the other 43% of the railroad that was created as a neutral switching carrier in 1896.

CSX contends that it should have direct access to the Virginia Port Authority’s Norfolk International Terminal via NPBL, which reaches the dockside terminal over NS trackage. CSX also alleges, among other things, that NS and NPBL set a $210 switching rate per car well that effectively prevents CSX from competing at NIT.



