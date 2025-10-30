Stop Talking at AI – Start Making It Work for Your Trucking Business

In our latest Masterclass, Prompt Engineering for Trucking Companies, we didn’t talk in tech speak or geek out over complicated algorithms. We got in the trenches. We showed trucking professionals exactly how to make AI useful—day-to-day, right now, with the tools they already have.

This wasn’t some pie-in-the-sky tech pitch. This was practical training for dispatchers, owner-operators, and small fleet owners who want AI to save time, cut admin stress, and help them move smarter—not just faster.

Let’s walk through what we covered—and why it’s one of the most important skills a modern carrier can learn.

AI Doesn’t Read Minds – It Reads Instructions

The biggest mistake folks make with AI?