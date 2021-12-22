  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Stormy Christmas week ahead for truckers out West

Heavy snow, rain from Continental Divide to West Coast

Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Wednesday, December 22, 2021
2 minutes read
(Photo: Caltrans)

As much as 10 feet of snow could pile up in parts of the Mountain West by the end of Christmas weekend, making roads treacherous for travel.

Truckers making last-minute deliveries and trying to get home for the holiday are likely to hit delays as a series of storms slams areas from the Continental Divide to West Coast the rest of the week. The National Weather Service has issued all sorts of winter weather alerts across the region.

Related: Chaining up: 4 pro tips for truckers

The worst conditions will hit the Sierra Nevada, where 6 to 10 feet of snow could accumulate by Sunday afternoon. This will impact mountain passes along the Interstate 80 corridor, as well as the U.S. Highway 50, 95 and 395 corridors in the Reno, Carson City, Lake Tahoe and Truckee areas. Wind gusts in this region will exceed 50 mph at times, possibly reaching 100 mph along the Sierra ridges, producing periods of zero to near-zero visibility and blizzard conditions.

High winds and blowing snow will also hit parts of the Washington and Oregon Cascades, in addition to the central and northern Rockies. Drivers will also run into occasional whiteouts in these areas.

The following mountain passes will be some of the usual trouble spots: Donner, Carson, Yuba, McKenzie, Willamette, Santiam, Stevens, Snoqualmie and Lookout.

Meanwhile, heavy rain could cause flash flooding in some valleys and lowlands along and west of Interstate 5, from Washington to northern California. Some locations could pick up more than 5 inches of rain by the end of the week.

Related: A look back: 6 impactful weather events in 2021 transportation

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 5 from Bellingham, Washington, to Redding, California.
• Interstate 80 from Colfax, California, to Reno, Nevada.
• Interstate 90 from Missoula, Montana, to Seattle.

Other notable weather this week

Look for areas of mixed precipitation Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the Great Lakes and Northeast. Accumulations will not likely be heavy, but some spots could become icy.

Heavy rain Thursday through Christmas Day will drench areas from San Francisco to Los Angeles and San Diego. Some places could see up to 4 inches of rain, leading to mudslides and flash flooding.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

You might also like:

6 historic Christmastime US storms

How ‘killer’ summer heat stole the Christmas tree supply

Ground control: Inside story of shipping a 3-ton satellite

Tags
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Wednesday, December 22, 2021
2 minutes read
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his 20 years of on-air experience, Nick has worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV forecasting weather and reporting on weather from the field. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in February 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” eight consecutive years.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

To continue reading, please log into your FreightWaves account below

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.