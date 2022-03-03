Strong Sierra snowstorm setting up this weekend

Truckers will hit a heavy snowstorm and possible road closures this weekend in the eastern California mountains. Chaining up will be a must.

Related: Chaining up: 4 pro tips for truckers

The storm system that has been drenching the Northwest this week will finally move inland, with cold air following. This will help produce snow in the Sierra Nevada for about 24 hours, from Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the region.

The biggest snow totals of 10-plus inches are likely in the high elevations around South Lake Tahoe, Truckee, eastern Shasta County, Donner Pass and Echo Summit, California, as well as Stateline and Incline Village, Nevada. Wind gusts in some of these areas could reach 50 to 90 mph in exposed areas along the Sierra crest, leading to blowing snow and whiteout conditions.

Even some lower elevations, possibly below 2,000 feet, could see a few inches of snow. This includes places in California such as Surprise Valley, Grass Valley, Portola and Susanville.

Truckers will likely hit quickly dropping visibility at times along Interstate 80 from western Nevada to eastern California, in addition to U.S. highways 50 and 395.

Related: 5 states with toughest chain laws for truckers

At the same time, heavy snow will also cause delays in the mountains of southern California and the northern Rockies of southeastern Wyoming, where winter storm watches have been posted. Up to 10 inches of snow could pile up in the high elevations near Los Angeles and San Diego. In the southeastern Wyoming mountains, look for accumulations of up to 12 inches, with up to 6 inches in lower elevations and along Pine Ridge.

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 5 in California from Dunsmuir to Shasta Lake.

• Interstate 80 from Auburn, California, to the California-Nevada border.

• U.S. 50 from Marble Mountain, California, to Glenbrook, Nevada.

• U.S. 395 from Mesa Camp, California, to the California-Nevada border.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

You might also like:

Keep right! Virginia bill outlines winter storm lane restriction for truckers

Canadian trucker named Highway Angel for helping spinout victims

Worst 10 states for winter fatal traffic crashes