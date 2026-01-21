Subzero temps will freeze U.S. trucking this weekend

As an Arctic air mass plunges southward, the United States braces for brutally low temperatures this weekend, January 24-25, 2026. Forecast models predict highs in the single digits to below zero across the Upper Midwest, with wind chills dipping to -30°F or lower, while the South and East could see teens to low 20s—unseasonably frigid for regions like Texas and the Carolinas.
(Map: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration).
This cold snap, trailing a major winter storm, threatens to disrupt trucking operations nationwide, from engine failures to surging demand for specialized equipment and insulated trailers.
Diesel engines are particularly vulnerable to extreme cold. At temperatures below 15°F, diesel fuel can “gel” as paraffin wax crystallizes, clogging fuel lines, filters, and injectors, leading to stalled trucks and roadside breakdowns. Batteries lose up to 60% efficiency in subzero conditions, making starts difficult, while thickened engine oil increases internal resistance, delaying lubrication and accelerating wear on bearings and cylinders.
Water in fuel freezes into ice crystals, acting like abrasive particles that damage systems. In -10°F to -30°F ranges, engines may fail to warm properly even after starting, as idling doesn’t reach optimal operating temperatures, risking deposit buildup and long-term damage. Carriers often resort to block heaters, anti-gel additives, and winter-blended fuel, but widespread cold could strand fleets, inflating repair costs and delaying deliveries by hours or days.
(Tender rejections for refrigerated truckload shipments are already at 17.85%, and protect-from-freeze demands could tighten reefer capacity even further. Chart: SONAR.
The massive geographic extent of this freeze—from the Plains to the East Coast—will spike demand for insulated and temperature-controlled trailers under “protect from freeze” (PFF) protocols. Goods with freezing points at or below 32°F, like beverages, chemicals, paints, and perishables, require safeguards to prevent damage. Carriers offer PFF services using heated trailers, reefers set above freezing, pallet covers, cargo blankets, and expedited routes through heated terminals.
With over 30 states affected, shippers must label bills of lading “Protect from Freeze,” but limited reefer availability could drive up rates 10-20% amid competition from food and pharma sectors. This surge exacerbates capacity crunches, as standard dry vans offer insufficient insulation, forcing reroutes or holds that ripple through supply chains.
Beyond engines and trailers, cold disrupts operations in myriad ways. Tire pressure drops in freezing air, reducing traction even on dry roads and increasing blowout risks. Brakes and hydraulics can freeze, while batteries drain faster, leading to more breakdowns and maintenance halts. Drivers face health hazards from prolonged exposure, necessitating longer warm-up stops and reducing hours of service compliance. Liquid hauls thicken, slowing loading/unloading, and extreme wind chills amplify engine strain. These factors will compound delays, hike fuel consumption, and strain logistics, potentially costing the industry millions in lost productivity.