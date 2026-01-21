Subzero temps will freeze U.S. trucking this weekend

As an Arctic air mass plunges southward, the United States braces for brutally low temperatures this weekend, January 24-25, 2026. Forecast models predict highs in the single digits to below zero across the Upper Midwest, with wind chills dipping to -30°F or lower, while the South and East could see teens to low 20s—unseasonably frigid for regions like Texas and the Carolinas.

(Map: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration).

This cold snap, trailing a major winter storm, threatens to disrupt trucking operations nationwide, from engine failures to surging demand for specialized equipment and insulated trailers.

Diesel engines are particularly vulnerable to extreme cold. At temperatures below 15°F, diesel fuel can “gel” as paraffin wax crystallizes, clogging fuel lines, filters, and injectors, leading to stalled trucks and roadside breakdowns. Batteries lose up to 60% efficiency in subzero conditions, making starts difficult, while thickened engine oil increases internal resistance, delaying lubrication and accelerating wear on bearings and cylinders.