Sun Country to operate 20 Amazon cargo jets by peak season

Cargo flight hours at Sun Country Airlines were slightly lower than expected during the second quarter because of extra procedures needed to commission additional freighters supplied by Amazon, but all the aircraft will be available to haul packages in time for peak shipping season, executives said Friday.

Minneapolis-based Sun Country (NASDAQ: SNCY) grew its cargo fleet by three aircraft during the quarter, driving up cargo revenue by 37% year over year to $35 million, according to earnings reported Thursday.

Five of eight Boeing 737-800 converted freighters transferred by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) from previous contractor Atlas Air are now in service with Sun Country. The company plans for the remaining three aircraft to enter service by the end of August, but the timeline could slip to late September if there are further delays integrating new aircraft into the operating fleet, management said during an earnings presentation.

Aircraft utilization increased 9.5% during the quarter. That was lower than expected because the timing of aircraft deliveries was slightly thrown off by extra steps necessary to absorb the used 737-800s into the fleet. CEO Jude Bricker said on the first-quarter call on May 5 that Sun Country was experiencing some difficulties getting parts for maintenance checks, reconciling incomplete maintenance records, and fulfilling other regulatory requirements necessary to add aircraft to the operating certificate.