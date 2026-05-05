Super Dispatch: Diesel price volatility strains auto transport margins

As global energy markets brace for supply chain disruptions caused by the war in Iran, the auto transport industry is grappling with a rapid surge in diesel costs that is fundamentally reshaping the economics of moving vehicles.

Super Dispatch, an end-to-end software platform for the auto transport industry, has released new data from its Fuel and Transport Cost Tracker detailing the impact of rising fuel prices on carriers, brokers and shippers.

According to the company’s latest update on May 1, while national average diesel prices have eased slightly to approximately $5.35 per gallon, they remain more than $1.80 higher than the same week last year.

Diesel outlook

The pricing pressure comes amid growing warnings of a potential supply crisis. While retail diesel prices recently surged nearly 29 cents in a single week to $5.64 per gallon, inventories are falling even as demand declines.

S&P Global Energy analysts warn that the full severity of supply disruptions – largely linked to blockages in the Strait of Hormuz – is yet to come. SuperDispatch’s report highlights a significant shift in how fuel costs are flowing through to transport pricing. Auto transport costs have risen by 16.7% from pre-conflict levels, with the seven-day average price per mile climbing to $0.98. In a recent interview with FreightWaves, Super Dispatch CEO Matt Bradley explained that fuel accounts for roughly 25% of a carrier’s cost structure. “In a world where diesel prices go from $3.50 to $5.50 or higher quite quickly, what are [carriers] doing? Are they just eating that cost? Are they passing on the cost?” he said. The data thus far suggests a “shared pain” model. While diesel is up roughly 37–46% from pre-conflict levels, load prices have plateaued at an 11% increase. This indicates that carriers are not passing on the full weight of increased fuel costs to shippers, resulting in margin compression across the board. To help industry professionals manage this volatility, Super Dispatch developed the Fuel and Transport Cost Tracker. “It’s our goal to make sure the industry transparently knows what’s going on,” Bradley said. “Fundamentally, period, full stop: this is what is happening. The data is the data.” The tracker uses up-to-date normalized data from real accepted offers on the Super Dispatch platform – filtering for factors like single-VIN orders and 500–1,000 mile moves – to isolate comparable trends. Super Dispatch also offers a Pricing Insights tool that pulls live market rate data by lane, and is preparing to launch its SuperCard credit card designed to give carriers access to exclusive fuel discounts to further offset pump costs.