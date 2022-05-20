  • ITVI.USA
    12,475.330
    -74.540
    -0.6%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.863
    0.005
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    8.610
    0.210
    2.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    12,525.630
    -80.810
    -0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.780
    -0.050
    -1.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.390
    -0.270
    -10.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.800
    -0.040
    -2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.160
    -0.030
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.990
    -0.020
    -1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.880
    -0.060
    -2%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    6.000
    5%
  • ITVI.USA
    12,475.330
    -74.540
    -0.6%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.863
    0.005
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    8.610
    0.210
    2.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    12,525.630
    -80.810
    -0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.780
    -0.050
    -1.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.390
    -0.270
    -10.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.800
    -0.040
    -2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.160
    -0.030
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.990
    -0.020
    -1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.880
    -0.060
    -2%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    6.000
    5%
Editor's PicksFreightWaves LIVENew TechNewsTechnologyTop Stories

Supply Chain Meets FinTech will fire up Atlanta in August

Another live event!

Photo of Scott Mall Scott MallFriday, May 20, 2022
1 minute read

FreightWaves and PYMNTS are partnering to explore the intersection of innovation in the financial and supply chain sectors. Supply Chain Meets FinTech will be a one-day event in Atlanta on Wednesday, August 17. 

For more than a decade, FinTech has been the hottest startup sector, generating innovations in payments, insurance and markets. Five years ago, FreightTech and supply chain technologies took off and are experiencing the same momentum today. In the past year, companies that are both FinTech and FreightTech have emerged – which could create a big bang-level event for the innovation ecosystem.

Supply Chain Meets FinTech will focus on the convergence of these two critical startup sectors. Companies involved in both FinTech and FreightTech are solving significant supply chain challenges across the industry. 

Supply Chain Meets FinTech will be held at the Georgia International Convention Center. Additional details will be forthcoming, but plan on joining FreightWaves and PYMNTS on August 17 in Atlanta to explore the latest innovations at the crossroads of supply chain and financing technology.

You can purchase tickets and register here during the month of May for just $995.

Photo of Scott Mall Scott MallFriday, May 20, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of Scott Mall

Scott Mall

Scott Mall serves as Managing Editor of FreightWaves Classics. He writes articles for the website, edits the SONAR Daily Watch series, marketing material for FreightWaves and a variety of FreightWaves special projects. Mall’s career spans 45 years in public relations, marketing and communications for Fortune 500 corporations, international non-profits, public relations agencies and government agencies.