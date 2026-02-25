Supreme Court says USPS legally immune for intentionally misdelivered mail

The U.S. Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision on Tuesday ruled that the U.S. Postal Service can’t be held liable for intentional failure to deliver mail.

Justice Clarence Thomas, writing for the majority, said that a law protecting the Postal Service from lawsuits over lost or mishandled mail prohibits lawsuits over mail that was intentionally misdelivered.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor argued in a dissenting opinion that the decision provided the USPS much greater protection from lawsuits than Congress originally intended.

The case began when Lebane Konan, a Black landlord in Euless, Texas, sued the Postal Service under the Federal Tort Claims Act, alleging that mail carriers intentionally refused to deliver mail to her properties, causing tenants to move out and costing her up to $50,000 in rental income, plus emotional distress and extra time and money to use FedEx.