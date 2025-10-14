Tariffs can’t stop trade — DHL tracker shows globalization proving resilient

Despite tariffs, geopolitical frictions, and talk of de-globalization, global supply chains are holding steady, according to DHL and the New York University Stern School of Business’ latest Global Connectedness Tracker.

“Despite policy headwinds, globalization — when it comes to actual international flows — has not gone into reverse. What we’re seeing is a pattern of companies and countries managing the risks of a more turbulent world rather than retreating from international engagement,” Prof. Steven Altman of NYU Stern’s School of Business, said during the DHL Global Connectedness Tracker webinar on Tuesday.

Altman said data from more than 20 million data points across 25 sources show “no broad shift from international to domestic business” despite policy shocks and rising protectionism.

The 2025 tracker, jointly developed by DHL and NYU Stern, offers what Altman called “the most comprehensive, timely assessment of the state of globalization” since President Donald Trump’s second-term trade measures took effect.